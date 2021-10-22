PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 521,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 188,301 shares during the period. PDC Energy comprises approximately 3.5% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.53% of PDC Energy worth $23,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 39.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $255,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,098,340 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $53.30.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

