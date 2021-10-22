PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $735,000 Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 12.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $657,677.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $124,893.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,385.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

