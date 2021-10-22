Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Cut to GBX 585

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 585 ($7.64) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pearson to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 960 ($12.54) in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 692.50 ($9.05).

LON PSON opened at GBX 628.40 ($8.21) on Monday. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 745.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 798.47. The firm has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

