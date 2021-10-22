Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Raised to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pearson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

PSO stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Pearson by 591.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the second quarter valued at $148,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pearson by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

