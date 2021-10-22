Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hochschild Mining to a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 228 ($2.98).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

LON:HOC opened at GBX 148.40 ($1.94) on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £762.59 million and a PE ratio of 19.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.