Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for YouGov (LON:YOU)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU) in a research note released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on YOU. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of YouGov from GBX 1,455 ($19.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

YOU opened at GBX 1,305 ($17.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,303.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,191.16. YouGov has a fifty-two week low of GBX 862 ($11.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 181.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from YouGov’s previous dividend of $5.00. YouGov’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

