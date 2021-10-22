Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.44. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 17,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,164,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,622,000 after acquiring an additional 37,473 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 34,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,976. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

