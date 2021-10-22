PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $70.99. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $742.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,772,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,235,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

