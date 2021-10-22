Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 94,934 Shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,934 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Osprey Technology Acquisition were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 30.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

