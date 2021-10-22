Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $1.45 Million Position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,340,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GGMC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $10.00.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

