Permian Basin Royalty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,938 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,800% compared to the typical daily volume of 162 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,604 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 14,777.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 159,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 158,123 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.39% and a return on equity of 2,018.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.