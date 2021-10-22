Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0051 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 35.6% over the last three years.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE:PVL opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.39.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.