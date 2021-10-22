Permission Coin Market Capitalization Hits $31.23 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $31.23 million and approximately $534,019.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00069596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00072702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00102713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,090.89 or 1.00245866 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.63 or 0.06528245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022567 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,668,563,567 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

