Peter S. Garcia Sells 7,229 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 7,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $400,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peter S. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $114,693.18.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $662,300.00.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.28. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

ALXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth about $1,911,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth about $1,381,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 26.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth about $985,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

