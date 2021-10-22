Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,510 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $45,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Pfizer by 125.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Pfizer by 318.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,933 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

