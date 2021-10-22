Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681,456 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.6% of State Street Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. State Street Corp owned about 4.98% of Pfizer worth $10,908,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,938,307. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $239.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

