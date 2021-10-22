PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

