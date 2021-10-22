Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.46 Billion

Brokerages predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report sales of $22.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.16 billion and the highest is $22.76 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $16.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $95.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.84 billion to $98.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $93.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.41 billion to $98.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $82.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,849. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

