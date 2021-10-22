Phillips 66 (PSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $82.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

