Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 793 ($10.36) to GBX 709 ($9.26) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 766.33 ($10.01).

PHNX opened at GBX 664.60 ($8.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £6.64 billion and a PE ratio of -14.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 643.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,192.06. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 616.40 ($8.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.03%.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Nicholas Lyons sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.32), for a total value of £127,400 ($166,448.92). Also, insider Andrew Briggs purchased 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 657 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £14,907.33 ($19,476.52). Insiders have purchased a total of 70,667 shares of company stock valued at $44,579,871 in the last three months.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

