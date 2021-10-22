Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Sells $3,683,580.00 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,683,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PNFP stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $103.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 585,305 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 415,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 289,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.