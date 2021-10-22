Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.81. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

