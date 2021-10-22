Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Coverage Dropped by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 292.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $4,149,089.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,089.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 598,556 shares of company stock worth $33,248,683. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

