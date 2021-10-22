Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P cut its stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned 0.79% of Pioneer Merger worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.96. 63,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,517. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

