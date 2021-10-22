Piper Sandler Comments on The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of TRV opened at $160.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $116.71 and a 12 month high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 92.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $204,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.