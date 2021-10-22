Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $511.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.04 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PIPR traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $158.91. 38,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PIPR. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $681,445.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $644,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,144. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

