Pirl Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pirl has a total market cap of $52,954.45 and approximately $35.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirl has traded 43.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

