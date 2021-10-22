Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plains All American Pipelines strong presence in the Permian Basin, cost-saving initiatives and impressive credit profile of customers will support its operations over the long term. The firm’s systematic capital expenditures and focus on expanding existing pipelines in resource-rich regions and developing new pipeline projects is expected to boost operations. The firm continues to expand operation through JVs. Units of the firm have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the firm’s pipeline tariff volumes were adversely impacted by extreme weather in Texas during February. The firm's operating expenses can increase to meet stringent regulations and implement safety measures for protecting employees. Excess pipeline capacity in some major production regions might lower the demand for its midstream services.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 2.31.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 205,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

