Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

