Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $9.33 on Friday, hitting $508.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $469.98 and its 200-day moving average is $447.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $500.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.67.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

