Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $9.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $508.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,202. Pool has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $500.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $469.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.67.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

