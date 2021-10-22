PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.67-6.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.05. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.670-$6.730 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.21. 11,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,832. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $123.52 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.33.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.