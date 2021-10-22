Prabir Adarkar Sells 5,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.60, for a total value of $1,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,107,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $952,500.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 62,016 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $11,383,036.80.

Shares of DASH opened at $218.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.28. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion and a PE ratio of -29.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $2,284,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1,247.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 62,366 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 42.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after buying an additional 2,213,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

