Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.56 EPS

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.51. 1,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $592.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Precision Drilling stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,910 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Precision Drilling worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

