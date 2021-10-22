Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Hold”

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was downgraded by Raymond James to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$63.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Precision Drilling to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.77.

TSE:PD traded down C$0.56 on Thursday, reaching C$55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,957. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$17.00 and a 1-year high of C$62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$740.50 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.91.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The business had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.50 million.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

