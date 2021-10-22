Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.29 Million

Brokerages expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to post sales of $261.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.20 million and the highest is $262.80 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $237.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 62,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 405.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 150,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

