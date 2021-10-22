Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,773 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 995,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 359,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 70,209 shares during the period.

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ADC opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.227 dividend. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

