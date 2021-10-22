Private Advisor Group LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,525,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,235,000 after acquiring an additional 121,224 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after acquiring an additional 567,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,416,000 after acquiring an additional 242,682 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after acquiring an additional 899,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,478,000 after acquiring an additional 191,472 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

GH stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.66 and its 200-day moving average is $124.74. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection.

