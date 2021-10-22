Private Advisor Group LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $683,424,000 after acquiring an additional 50,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $223,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,082,000 after acquiring an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,909,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.