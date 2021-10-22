Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at $141,000. 48.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.