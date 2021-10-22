Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.54 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $64.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.