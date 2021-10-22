Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 13,895 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,895 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 151,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.