Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.680-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $548 million-$552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.16 million.Progress Software also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.730-$0.750 EPS.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $51.22. 2,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,014. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

