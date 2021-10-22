Project Pai (PAI) Market Cap Reaches $22.55 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $22.55 million and approximately $282,537.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00089069 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00021298 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003325 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,782,319,940 coins and its circulating supply is 1,579,229,139 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.