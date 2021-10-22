Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.40.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PLD traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.00. 2,160,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,161. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09. The company has a market cap of $106.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $145.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

