Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $166.00. Prologis traded as high as $144.50 and last traded at $144.42, with a volume of 6114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.42.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLD. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Amundi bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Prologis by 7,381.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 638.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Prologis by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

