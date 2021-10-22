ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 575 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 61,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

NYSE:BGS opened at $29.31 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.