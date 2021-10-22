ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 868 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPX. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

NYSE TPX opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,665. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

