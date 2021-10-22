ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SkyWest by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 410,290 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,499,000 after acquiring an additional 342,740 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SkyWest by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,087,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,979,000 after acquiring an additional 141,813 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 181,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 118,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,422,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of SKYW opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.50 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

