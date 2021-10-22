ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 2.71% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 45,785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJB opened at $17.70 on Friday. ProShares Short High Yield has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99.

